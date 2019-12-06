Madge Eubanks Johnson, age 98, left this life on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
She was born on Dec. 19, 1920, in Buckeye, Ark., to Leonard and Ora (Calico) Eubanks.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of forty-nine years, Jean Johnson; her second husband, Floyd Lawson; two daughters, Jo Ann and Donna Jones; one son, Wendell Johnson; three sons-in-law, Eddie Jones, Emmett Jones and Dean Bowen; two daughters-in-law, Arvilla and Ruth Johnson; one grandson, Larry Johnson; and three great-grandchildren, Larry Johnson, Mia Jones and Jack Jones.
Madge was a co-owner of Richland Handle Company and worked many years in the nursing profession at the Huntsville Hospital. Jean and Madge were blessed with seven children. As a loving mother and grandmother, she was known and loved by her community as Granny Madge. Her love was her God, family and church. A prankster at heart, she gave her family many laughs and will be missed by all who were blessed to have had her in their lives.
She is survived by her son, Neil Johnson of Springdale; three daughters and sons-in-law, Wanda Bowen of Wesley, Sherry McFee and husband, Tommy, of Wesley, and Lana Patrick and husband, Fred, of Fayetteville; two stepdaughters, Karen Atha of Elkins and Debbie Parks of Vicksburg, Miss.; 18 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 30 great-great-grandchildren.
A visitation was held from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Moore’s Chapel Funeral Home in Fayetteville.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Richland Baptist Church at 21716-21766 Mt. Olive Road, Elkins, Ark. 72727.
Interment to follow at Wesley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Arkansas Children’s Hospital at https://www.archildrens.org/ or Richland Baptist Church at 21716-21766 Mt. Olive Road, Elkins, Ark. 72727.
