Barbara Burton

Barbara “Junie” Burton, 84, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Katherine’s Place in Fayetteville.
She was born Dec. 3, 1935, in St. Paul, to Bill Baker and Evangeline Verucchi-Baker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jerry Burton; brother, Sheriff Ralph Baker; and sister, Patsy Carroll.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Richard Burton of the home; children, Kay Rausch and husband, Dick, of Fayetteville, Rick Burton of Indiana, Pam Garnhart and husband, Dave, of California and Chuck Burton and wife, Sheila, of Pettigrew; daughter-in-law, Artie Burton of Fayetteville; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service was at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, at the White River Baptist Church, with Pastor Kenny Hicks officiating.
Burial was at Brashears Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Madison County Funeral Service of Huntsville.
