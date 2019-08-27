Ila Napier, 91, of Fayetteville, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Fayetteville.
She was born Wednesday, Oct. 12, 1927, at Ferrel’s Creek in Japton, to Burley and Laura Pennington Jackson.
Ila married Herbert Napier on Feb. 5, 1952, in California. Together they were parents to five children. She was a member of the Drakes Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed quilting and crafting.
Ila was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Herbert Napier; three sons, Lonnie Napier, Ron Napier and an infant son; five brothers; three sisters; and one great-grandson.
She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, John and Rhonda Napier of Hindsville; one daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Glenn Miller of Pell City, Ala.; one sister, Shirley Nielsen of Elkins; one daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Napier of Fayetteville; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and three great-great-great-grandchildren expected.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Brashears Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 28, at Drakes Creek Baptist Church, with Dennis Fisher and Jim Duncan officiating.
Pallbearers will be Shane Napier, Jonathan Atha, Johnathan Pierce, Clayton Pierce, Leon Samuels and Tom Rash. Honorary Pallbearers will be Glenn Miller, Eddie Samuels, Gene Boyd, Howard Boyd and Phil Samuels.
Interment will immediately follow services at Drakes Creek Cemetery.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
