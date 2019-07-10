James Kenneth Thomas, 74, of Fayetteville died Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Kenneth was born April 11, 1945, in Combs to Fred and Josephine Thomas.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Betty Luper.
Kenneth is survived by three children, Kathy Thomas, Chris Thomas and Brendon Thomas; three sisters, June Mandelco, Billie Gabbard and Linda Parker; and one brother, Gary Thomas.
