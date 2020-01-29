Linda Kay Lawhorn, 74, of Huntsville, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Springdale.
She was born Wednesday, June 20, 1945, in Marble, to Ernest and Faye Stansell Smith.
Linda was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Henry Lawhorn; one daughter, Brenda Lawhorn: one son, Eugene Lawhorn; one brother, Clifton Smith; two sisters, an infant sister and Tammy Adams; and two grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons and son-in-law, Ernest and Timothy Thomas of Springdale and John Thomas of Fayetteville; three daughters and sons-in-law, Kelly Lawhorn of Huntsville, Darlene and Paul Blevins of Tahlequah, Okla., and Michelle and Ray Plemmons of Springdale; four sisters, Barbara Stacy of Lowell, Sherry Smith of Lowell, Kathy Jackson of Fayetteville and Zelma Whorton of Forum; one former daughter-in-law, Patricia Thomas of Springdale; 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Private interment will be held at a later date.
Cremation is entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
