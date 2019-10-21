Fred Edward Bradshaw, 74, of Huntsville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at his home.
He was born May 29, 1945, in Baltimore, to Ralph and Mary Elmore-Bradshaw.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; one brother, three grandsons; and one great-grandson.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Sheila Bradshaw; one son and daughter-in-law, John C. and wife, Cassie Bradshaw, of Topeka, Kan.; five daughters and sons-in-law, Amy and husband, Eric Gates, of Bonner Springs, Kan., Alicia and husband, Bob Davis, of Circleville, Kan., Peggy Sue Hardesty of Topeka, Kan., April Dawn and husband, Joe Fritz, and Katie Ruth and husband, Raymond Cooper, both of Marble, Ark.; and several grandchildren
A military service was held on Friday, Oct.18, at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.
There was a Celebration of Life for all family and friends at the Two Wheels Bar and Grill on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Services were under the direction of Madison County Funeral Service.
