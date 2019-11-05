Clarice Ann Bryant died Oct. 4, 2019, in Inola, Okla.
She was born to Marvin and Lorraine Bryant on May 22, 1960, in Charleston, Ill.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lorraine Bryant; and her husband, Martin Smith.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Martin Smith Jr. and wife, Murphy, of Claremore, Okla.; daughter and son-in-law, Darla Smith and husband, Mike, of Wagoner, Okla.; her father, Marvin Bryant; brother and sister-in-law, Doug Bryant and wife, Johnna; sister and brother-in-law, Mitzi DeGiacomo and husband, Alan, all of Inola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.