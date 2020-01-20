Edward Lee Purser, 63, of Witter, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Witter.
He was born Monday, Jan. 7, 1957, in Vancouver, Wash., to Thomas and Virginia Purser.
He was predeceased by his parents; and his wife, Johnnie Watson Purser.
He is survived by one daughter, Tara Purser of Springdale; one son, Christopher Purser of Springdale; one stepdaughter, Karen Wilson of Clarksville; two stepsons, Charles Case and Roger Case, both of Clarksville; two sisters, Linda Rogers and Vicky Carter, both of Portland, Ore.; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A private memorial services at Batson Cemetery will be held at a later date, with Johnny Case officiating.
Cremation is entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
