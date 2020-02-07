Julie Ann Pitts, 86, of Huntsville, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Meadowview Healthcare and Rehab in Huntsville.
She was born Sept. 13, 1933, to J.C. Robinson and Dealia Riley-Robinson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings.
Survivors include her two sons, Burl “Tommy” Harvey and Rick Greenlee, both of Clifty; three daughters, Kathy Nichols of Clifty, Sandra Derks of Searcy, Ark., and Brenda Baldwin of Naples, Fla.; two brothers, Jake Robinson of Siloam Springs and Jim Robinson of Muldrow, Okla.; one sister, Sue Cain of Springdale; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, at the Assembly of God Church in Forum.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the church, with Pastor Jack Graham officiating.
Burial will follow at Upper Clifty cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Madison County Funeral Service in Huntsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.