Robert George Hild, 77, of Springdale, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice.
He was born Sunday, July 12, 1942, in Long Beach, Calif., to Robert Edward and Lois Mae Williams Hild.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Williams Cemetery at Dutton.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
