Mary Ellen Prasse, 101, of Springdale, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at her home.
She was born Oct. 11, 1918, in New York City, N.Y., to Charles and Anna Jorgenson Newton.
Mary Ellen was a teacher. She taught in Hindsville and Huntsville Schools from 1964 to 1981. She was a partner with her husband on the family farm, they owned and operated a goat dairy farm in New York before moving to Arkansas in 1961, where they also had a dairy and beef farm. She lived in the Clifty area from 1961 until 2016.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Freeman Prasse; and one daughter, Elise Gray.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Freeman Charles Prasse and wife, Dianna, of Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Dora Brach and husband, Walter, of Lowell; 10 grandchildren, Shannon Delveaux, Freeman Edward Prasse, Mary Elizabeth Blancett, Rick Prasse, Daniel Brach, David Brach, Patricia Ross, Cynthia Miller, Brandon Conner and Rebecca Gabriel; 27 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great- grandchildren.
Memorial services will be announced later.
