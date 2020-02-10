Raymond Gilbert Watkins, 89, of Combs, died Feb. 7, 2020, in Springdale.
He was born on June 18, 1930, in Japton, to Tom and Mae Parsley Watkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Faye Watkins; his daughter, Donna Watkins; and 11 brothers and sisters.
Raymond was a carpenter and farmer. He loved coon hunting, fishing, gardening and was an avid Arkansas Razorback fan. He was a devoted grandpa and hero to his grand and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his grandchildren, Randi (Tony) Lawhorn, Krissy (Rick) Stilwell and Dakota(Morgan) Stilwell; five great-grandchildren, Courtney, Tanna, Ashton, Braxton and Braven; and his dogs “Lady” and “Honky”.
A private service will be held at a later date.
