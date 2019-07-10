George D. Crain, 83, of Witter, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale.
He was born Dec. 7, 1935, to Jessie Wilson Crain and Jewel Harrell-Crain.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, R.B. Crain; and two sisters, Shirley Lay and Mary Sue Chadwick.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Annabelle Crain; two sons, Greg Crain of Witter and David Crain and wife Betty, of Stuttgart; one brother, Larry Crain and wife Brenda, of Hamburg; two sisters, Deanna Wright of Tyler, Texas, and Jessie Ann Jones of Batesville; two grandchildren, Alex Crain and Sondra Ann Crain; and several other family members and friends.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Madison County Funeral Service.
