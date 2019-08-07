Randell Cloyce Prince, 90, of Huntsville, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Springdale.
He was born Monday, March 25, 1929, in Morrilton, to Hughie and Lillie Halsell Prince.
Hank was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Prince; one brother, Hughie Prince; and two sisters, Jessie Scroggins and Charlsie Farley.
He is survived by his son, Randell Prince of Fayetteville.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Robinson Avenue Church of Christ in Springdale.
Interment followed at Bolin Cemetery in Paron, Ark.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
