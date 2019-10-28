Thomas Hal Davis, 55, of Springdale, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale.
Thomas was born May 3, 1964, in Hindsville, to John R. and Mary Chappell Davis.
He attended the Church of Northwest Arkansas in Springdale.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earl and Susie Davis and Nolen and Bonnie Chappell, all of Hindsville.
He is survived by his parents, John and Mary Davis of Springdale; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Angela and husband, Chuck Whittle, and Leisa and husband, Steve Brown, all of Springdale; Five nieces and nephews along with a great-nephew and great-niece.
He also leaves behind his four cousins, two aunts and one uncle, other relatives and many friends.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Colbaugh Church, 6920 Highway 45, Hindsville, with Jerry Goolsby officiating.
Pallbearers will be his beloved family members Chuck Whittle, Steve Brown, Ken Davis, Neal Whittle, Alex Brown and Austin Brown. Laura Davis will be an Honorary Pallbearer.
Interment will immediately follow services at Colbaugh Cemetery.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
44-1tc
