Lila Jean Phillips, 79, of Springdale, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
She was born Nov. 8, 1939, in Siloam Springs, Ark. to Vernon and Mable Miller Rodgers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 60 years, Roy Dalton Phillips; her daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Bill Evans; three brothers, Howard, Ralph and Carl Dean Rodgers; and one great-granddaughter, Alexia Mae Evans.
Survivors include one daughter, Lisa Anna Garner and husband Woody; one sister, Linda Ferguson and husband Lee; and several grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 5, at Sisco Funeral Chapel of Springdale. Burial followed in Kingston Cemetery.
