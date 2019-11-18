Frankie Lee Bartlett, 72, of Huntsville, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Fayetteville.
She was born Friday, May 9, 1947, in Ewing Chapel, Okla., to John Henry and Pauline Long Sawney.
Frankie married John Bartlett Jr. on Aug. 27, 1965, in Huntsville. They were married for 54 years, were best friends and did everything together. They were parents to one son, Michael.
She was a homemaker and attended Metalton United Baptist Church. Frankie loved all her animals, especially her sheep, and her dog, Panic. She enjoyed old hymns and loved being a mother and grandmother. She was an incredible sister and had the biggest heart.
Frankie was predeceased by her husband, John Bartlett Jr.; her parents, John and Pauline Sawney; one sister, Betty Jo Scott; and three brothers, Scott Sawney, Rick Sawney, and Roger Sawney.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Jennifer Bartlett of Huntsville; three grandchildren, Michael and Marisol Bartlett Jr., Gunnar Bartlett, and Whitney and Heath Comer; seven step-grandchildren, Matt Noyes, Chet and Lauren Wellborn, Kyle Wellborn, Todd Wellborn, Jessica Kilbourn, Faith Wellborn, and Beth Wellborn; six great-grandchildren, Alexis “Lottie” Bartlett, Creed Bartlett, Isaiah Bartlett, Cedric Comer, Colby Comer, and Clayton Comer; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Martha and Darrell Hendrix of Stillwell, Okla., Tammie and Howard Prince of Stillwell, Okla., and Brenda and Dan Galbavy of Lewisville, Texas; her brother, George Sawney of Huntsville; and one sister-in-law, Tammy Sawney of Stillwell, Okla.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, at Brashears Funeral Home.
Cremation is entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
