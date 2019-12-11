Julie Lee Sliger, 61, of Witter, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at home.
She was born Sunday, July 13, 1958, in Oklahoma City, Okla., to James M. London and Eula Jean Moy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, James London Jr.; and one son, James Leroy Boen Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Neal Sliger of the home; one son, Caleb Sliger of the home; two daughters and sons-in-law, Tonda and Tim Wilson of Tulsa, Okla., and Rebecca and Jose Ballesteros of Norfolk, Va.; six grandchildren; one daughter-in-law, Taresta Boen; and two sisters, Jamie Novey of Weatherford, Okla., and Jimmye Jean Adams of Rangely, Colo.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at Witter Cemetery.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
