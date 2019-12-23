Betty Ann Emitt, 73, of Kingston, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Fayetteville.
She was born Thursday, April 18, 1946, in Dinsmore, to Roy and Agnes Gibbs Madewell.
Betty was a member of First Southern Baptist Church. She married William Harold Emitt on April 12, 1968. They were married 51 years and were parents to three children. Betty spent her life caring for children, she loved her family, was a proud supporter of Kingston public schools and enjoyed watching her grandchildren play basketball.
Betty was predeceased by her parents; three sisters; and five brothers.
She is survived by her husband, William Emitt of the home; two daughters and sons-in-law, Felicia and Billy Hickman of Kingston and Brenda and Darrell Trammel of Eureka Springs; one son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Shandy Emitt of Huntsville; one brother and sister-in-law, Jess and Judy Madewell of Springdale; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The family received friends from 12:30-2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, at First Southern Baptist Church in Kingston.
Funeral services started at 2 p.m., with Nick Hartness officiating.
Pallbearers were Robert Copenhaver, Sterling Emitt, Jonathan Emitt, Jodie Copenhaver, Phillip Emitt and Terran Villines. Honorary pallbearers were Kayla Villines, Breanna Emitt, Rebekah Copenhaver, Alivia Earp, Alexa Earp and Trey Walker.
Interment followed services at Liberty Cemetery in Dry Fork.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
52-1tc
