Orphea Clasel Wyatt, 89, died on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in her home.
She was born May 16, 1930, to Doy Richard and Bertha Mae (Friend) Sparks.
She is survived by four daughters, Phyllis (Gary) James of Springdale, Reba (Bobby) Clark of Berryville, Sharlene Walker of Watts, Okla., and Sherri Plumlee of Berryville; one brother, Wesley (Mildred) Sparks of Harrison; one sister, Dorothy (Bernie) Samuels of Fayetteville; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchild; and one great-great-grandchild due in March; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded by her husband, William Ray Wyatt; parents, Doy and Bertha Sparks; and four brothers, Troy, Arold, James and Clyde Sparks.
Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Charles M. Nelson Memorial Chapel.
Funeral service was held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the Charles M. Nelson Memorial Chapel in Berryville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.