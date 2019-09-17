Hollis Wayne Fincher, 73, of Fayetteville, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.
He was born April 8, 1946, in Fayetteville to James Hollis Fincher and Muriel Snider-Fincher.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 45 years, Linda Lawhorn-Fincher; and brother, Tom Laney.
He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Connie Fields and husband, Kenneth of Elkins and Carol Ann Hale and husband, David of Brentwood; one sister, Wanda Walker of Strickler; one brother, Gary Fincher of Black Oak; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.
Private burial and services will be held Friday, at the Mineral Springs Cemetery near West Fork.
Funeral services are under the direction of Madison County Funeral Service.
