Staff Sgt. Jason Clark Varner, 41, of Fort Lewis, Wash., died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Fort Lewis.
He was born Saturday, June 17, 1978, in Fullerton, Calif., to Jonathan Emmeterio and Laura Varner Bailey.
Jason was predeceased by his father.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Laura and James Bailey of Springdale; and two sisters and one brother-in-law, Jennifer Lenzini of Phoenix, Ariz. and Emily and Jim Rosell of Indio, Calif.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, at Brashears Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, at Brashears Funeral Home, with Bishop Sedrick officiating.
Interment will be 2 p.m. at the Fayetteville National Cemetery with full military honors by the United States Army.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
