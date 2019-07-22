Herbert Carnes Jr., 92, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the community hospital in Fairfax, Mo.
Herbert was born Nov. 15, 1926, in Greenwood, Neb., to Herbert Carnes Sr. and Cleoria (Deupree) Carnes.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joye L. Jones; his parents; and seven siblings.
He was survived by his daughter, Sonia (Jon) Willers, of Northboro, Iowa; sisters Cleoria Heidtbrink of Malcolm, Neb. and Nancy Obermier, of York, Neb.; sister-in-law Wanetta (kenneth) Puryear, of Springdale; and four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 14, at Walden Grove Cemetery inn Westboro, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.