Elnora Irene Taylor-Heihn, 95, of Huntsville, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Willard Walker Hospice in Fayetteville.
She was born Sept. 4, 1924, in Verden, Okla., to Ode Taylor and Ethel Stevenson-Taylor.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister; three brothers; and one grandson.
Survivors include her sister, Freda Crouch; one brother, Jack Taylor; two sons, Keith Heihn and Gary Heihn; daughter, Beverley Heihn-Howard; four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
She will be buried next to her husband at Oakmont Cemetery in Lafayette, Calif.
Funeral services are under the direction of Madison County Funeral Service.
