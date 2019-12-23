Joann E Waldrop, 83, of Huntsville, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Springdale.
She was born Monday, March 9, 1936, in Anderson, to David and Nannie Alexander Ellison.
She was predeceased by her husband; her parents; four brothers; and one daughter, Patricia Madewell.
She is survived by four daughters and two sons-in-law, Shirley and Billy Griggs, Patricia Littrell, Joyce and Eugene McCohaughey and Gloria Waldrop; one brother, Billy Waldrop; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Brashears Funeral Home, with Coy Siegrist officiating.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
