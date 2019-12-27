Robert Dale Baird, 87, of Huntsville, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Springdale.
He was born Sunday, Aug. 7, 1932, in Montley County, Texas, to Rawel Aubrey and Bula Lorene Martin Baird.
He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers; and his wife, Louella.
He is survived by two brothers, Jim Baird of Alvord, Texas, and Jerry Baird of Silverton, Texas; one stepdaughter, Melanie Emmett of Seattle; and four grandchildren.
Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Brashears Funeral Home, with Jeremy Dotson officiating.
Pallbearers were Dallas Jones, Lary Byers, Ronnie Sisco, FD Madewell, David Madewell and Devon Carrol. Honorary pallbearers were Norman Roach, JC Wyatt, Hubert Burris, Buddy Oxford, Chuck Horsman, Bill McMillan and Blackie Canion.
Interment followed services at Groseclos Cemetery in Japton.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
