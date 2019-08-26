Forrest Franklin Pointer, 80, of Clifty, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at his home.
He was born Nov. 18, 1938, in Fayetteville, to Harm and Angeline Pointer.
Forrest was a generous man and could always make people laugh. He would often be heard singing while going about his day. He enjoyed tending to his farm and taking excellent care of his livestock.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda; two children, Audrea Newby and Brian Pointer; four stepchildren and two stepsons-in-laws Amanda Elsey and husband Mike, Shelley Loudermilk and husband James, Jennifer Ames and Dustin Oliver; one granddaughter, Holly Wall; four stepgrandchildren, Dalton Elsey, Macie Ames, Paetin Ames and Mackenzie Loudermilk; one aunt, Kathleen Pointer; and dear friends, including Jim Capps and wife Jean, Jerry Birchfield and wife Debra.
“When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand, that an angel came and called my name, and took me by the hand. The angel said my place was ready, in Heaven far above, and that I’d have to leave behind all those I dearly love. But when I walked through Heaven’s Gates, I felt so much at home, for God looked down, smiled at me, and told me ‘Welcome Home.’ So when tomorrow starts without me, don’t think we’re far apart, for every time you think of me, I’m right there in your heart.”
Arrangements for cremation are with Heritage Funeral Home.
35-1tc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.