Wilma Faye Whorton, 91, of Huntsville, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Huntsville.
She was born Monday, Jan. 23, 1928, in Nevada, Mo., to Walter and Verda Loyd Sands.
Wilma was predeceased by her parents; one great-grandson; and her husband, Herman D. Whorton.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Jackie and Lew Thompson of Huntsville; three sons and daughters-in-law, Randall and Debbie Whorton of Huntsville, Tom and Billie Whorton of Huntsville, and Rick and Liz Whorton of Huntsville; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at Brashears Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Aurora Cemetery, with Larry Mitchell officiating.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
