Progress slow toward water repairs in county

Progress on a project to repair and replace pumps and tanks in Madison County is going slow, according to consulting engineer Mark Johnson of ESI in Springdale.
Johnson recently addressed the issue to the Madison County Water Facilities Board at its regular monthly meeting. Johnson, Office Manager Patti Cline and board secretary Kim Woods had a meeting in Russellville with state officials.
“There’s nothing typical about this project. It’s going really slow,” Johnson told the board.
The project will repaint five tanks and install four new pumps in the county. The repainting will be at Bohannan, Cobb Creek, Hartwell, Japton and Pinnacle. The four new pumps will be at Cobb Creek, Hartwell, Japton and Pinnacle.
The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission has approved a loan of up to $1.3 million from the Arkansas Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to fund the project. Water users in the affected areas will see a rate increase, Johnson said.
“Nothing is going in a timely fashion,” Johnson said. “I don’t know why. I can’t explain it ... nothing’s happening quickly.”
Johnson turned in plans for the project in October 2018, but said little progress has been made by the state.
“It takes time for them to do the stuff they do. They have a lot of work [and a] limited number of people,” he said.
The state agency wants to push the start and finish dates further ahead, Johnson said. They have floated a completion date of the end of December 2020.
“I’m not denigrating anybody there, or saying anything bad about them. They’ve got their own issues. They’re understaffed. They’ve got a lot of work,” he said.
The state agency also wanted tank repairs to begin next May. Cline said, “there’s no way we can do the tanks next summer,” due to the heat. Johnson added, “we’ll have to get the pump stations done first, before you take the tanks offline.”
Johnson stressed to the board that he wasn’t speaking ill of the people involved on the state level.
“They’re all good people. They all work really hard, but nothing happens fast,” he said.
Johnson did submit information to the Arkansas Department of Health to get its approval.
“The good thing is that I did get the health department to put it on the priority list,” he said. “One way or another, it will get done, but it’s going to take a while.”
In other business, Johnson and board members discussed a mapping project that will locate all of the board’s lines, pump stations, tanks and other items in the county. Once a digital map has been created, those working in the field can use a phone or tablet to locate where the items are.
Johnson, whose company did a similar project for the city of Centerton, said there are numerous software programs available for mapping, but many require access to the Internet or cell phone service, both of which can be inconsistent in parts of the county.
Johnson said the county could purchase tablet computers for those in the field. Once a digital map is created, it could be transferred to a tablet for use in the field. Or, someone headed out on a project could print a copy of the area where they are going.
“That would be the least expensive way to do it,” Johnson said. The engineer has estimated it would cost the water utility $25,600 to create the original, digital map.
The board voted 7-0 to proceed with the project.
Cline said the office in the next two years will be switching from laptops to tablets, so buying tablets for the field might work out better.
Also at the meeting, the board approved the purchase of a 2006 Mack tri-axle dump truck, valued at about $41,000. The board agreed to keep a smaller, 1999 dump truck currently owned by the utility.
Board President Randy Riley after the meeting said a larger truck is needed not only to haul material but also to pull equipment that is used in the field.
