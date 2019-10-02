Bike rally touches city, county

Madison County saw an influx of motorcycle enthusiasts last week during the 20th Annual Bikes, Blues & BBQ, headquartered in Fayetteville.
The charity event each year takes place in various locations in northwest Arkansas. More than 130,000 bikes were part of last year’s event, organizers said. Other estimates have placed the number closer to 400,000. It is regarded as the third largest motorcycle rally in the United States.
This year’s rally took place Wednesday through Sunday last week.
Thousands of those bikers come through Madison County as they ventured out on winding, twisting roads such as The Pig Trail (Highway 23), Highway 16 and more. Many stopped in Huntsville for refueling, dining and fellowship with other bikers.
License plates seen at one Huntsville restaurant were from Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Wisconsin and other locations.
Events throughout northwest Arkansas last week included live music, motorcycle demonstrations, helicopter rides, a pie eating competition, barbecue contests, a car/truck show, a cornhole tournament, a kids’ barbecue competition, the annual Parade of Power, WCWA Wrestling and more.
Although a lot of activities took place on Dickson Street in Fayetteville, many bikers said they never go to the area, instead choosing to take in events at fairgrounds, ballparks and other locations. Some stay in hotels while others camp at fairgrounds or state parks.
Huntsville Police Chief Todd Thomas on Friday said there had been two accidents with minor injuries involving motorcycles in town.
Church Street Bar & Grill in Huntsville was a designated stop during Saturday’s poker run, which drew thousands of bikers. As a sponsor of the rally, Church Street also was a spot for bikers to get a stamp put in their special stamp book, with awards given to the bikers with the most stamps.
Owner Brad Hathorn took a week of vacation from his regular job at Springdale Tractor.
“I don’t know if it’s much of a vacation, I’m working about 18 hours a day,” he said on Friday.
“We’re having a good time. Things are starting to pick up. It’s going great. We love it,” Hathorn said.
Friday was busy for Church Street throughout the day and evening. During the day, finding a parking spot was a challenge at times.
“We’ve been full all day today. It’s looking good. We can’t wait until tomorrow when we’ve got all this extra parking,” he said. “It’s going to be awesome. Bill Allred was nice enough to let us park back there behind his law office, so we’re doing good now.”
Other popular stops in the county included Tugboat’s Place near Forum, the Hindsville Cafe, Granny’s Kitchen in Huntsville, the community of St. Paul and Chana’s Corner in the Clifty community.
Chana Usrey, owner of Chana’s, said last Friday that her business was busy and was seeing a lot of bikers. They were doing more than just buying fuel for the road trips.
“They like to shop our purses, clothes, hats, they like to do all that,” she said.
One of the most popular spots for bikers to stretch legs, grab a snack or get some fuel was the White Oak Station in Huntsville. The parking lot was full throughout the day Friday with bikers heading either north or south on Highway 23, also known as the Pig Trail, or other destinations.
At Church Street last Thursday, it was barbecue and a cold beverage that had four friends around a table.
Joe and Cheryl Sutherlin of Wiconia, Minn., brought their Harley-Davidson motorcycles on trailers for their first rally in Arkansas.
“It took us 10 hours to get here. We trailered them down,” Cheryl Sutherlin said. The couple was staying in Lowell at a hotel.
“His 40th birthday, him and I left Minnesota on our bikes [and went] down to Memphis. We crossed Arkansas, but we never did any venturing off,” Cheryl said.
“I just Googled rallies in the USA. We didn’t get to Sturgis [S.D.] and I saw this. I said, ‘Hey Tom, there’s one in Arkansas the end of September.’ I didn’t know it was as big as it was,” Cheryl said.
With the Sutherlins were Tom Zaback and Vicki Dunphy from St. Bonifacius, Minn. Zaback said he rides a 2015 Harley, as well.
Visiting northwest Arkansas came at the end of a special trip for Dale and Ruth Krispin, from Detroit, Mich. The couple left Michigan and rode to Louisiana, then came through Arkansas to end up in Huntsville last week.
“We actually took a very long route and rode. We went on into New Orleans, spent a couple of days there, then made our way back up here,” Dale said. “[We] spent some time in Hot Springs. We’ve had a good 11 to 12 days of it so far.”
The couple planned to leave for Detroit on Sunday. Dale is an engineer in the automotive industry.
Both ride Harley-Davidsons. “Heritage Softail for me,” Ruth said.
“She rode with me once and said, ‘That’s enough and I want my own bike,’” Dale said.
Claudette Easley of Vine Grove, Ky., said she and her husband take part in the rally every year. They are members of the Heaven’s Saints Motorcycle Ministry.
Easley and many other bikers were refueling or taking a break at the White Oak Station at Main and Harris streets in Huntsville.
“We come up here every year. My husband and I both work for JB Hunt in Kentucky and we come up here and ride every year and we love it. The hospitality is fantastic. The weather is perfect.”
Easley said she and a friend take a plane to the event each year, while the husbands bring their motorcycles on a trailer.
“We didn’t even have luggage. All I brought on board was this little purse,” she said with a laugh.
Easley said she and others take their ministry everywhere they go.
“We have a lot of friends that we bike with in Kentucky. We minister to the secular motorcycle clubs in Kentucky and everywhere,” she said.
“We pray with them and they come to us when they have a need. We’ve managed to minister to some really 1 percent [minority] groups. That’s our ministry, our motorcycle. We do that everywhere we go, everywhere.”
Libbie Israel, manager of the White Oak Station, said she looks forward to the rally each year.
“It’s a good weekend. The weather’s gorgeous,” she said last Friday. “It’s cooperating so we’re good to go. They were telling me they were expecting 400 through this afternoon, so we’re ready.”
Israel said she brought in extra staff for the rally.
“We added extra staff and the stores are stocked and ready to go. It’s a good little rest area for when they come up the Pig Trail.”
Darren Cates and Jamie Loomis rode to the rally last Thursday from Cameron, Mo., about an hour south of the Iowa border.
“We had a perfect ride on the way down,” Cates said. Cates said it was his 12th or 13th year attending BB&BBQ.
Jimmy and Brenda Ogle rode from Oklahoma City to be part of the bike rally. They were heading north on Highway 23 to Eureka Springs last Friday.
“I’m not leading, I’m following,” Jimmy said of the 130-mile trip ahead.
Brenda Ogle said, “It’s beautiful. Lots of bikes.” Her husband added, “We don’t get this back home. It’s all flat.”
Jim and Gwen Hoelscher rode to northwest Arkansas from Moscow Mills, Mo., west of St. Louis. Jim said they’ve attended BB&BBQ for the past eight or nine years.
Asked where they had ridden Friday, Jim said, “up and down 23.” Gwen added, “We don’t know, we’re just following.”
“What’s really sad is I still don’t know my way around,” Jim said.
The couple was following Jim’s brother, John, from Bedford, Texas, and a man who only gave Leo as his name, from the Dallas area.
“We went out to Jasper. That’s always a nice ride out to Jasper,” Leo said.
