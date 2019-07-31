Chana’s Corner celebrates 20 years in business

Chana Usrey says business continues to grow at Chana’s Corner, which she built 20 years ago in the Clifty community at the corner of highways 23 and 12.
“It was just a field,” she said of the location 20 years ago.
Chana’s Corner is celebrating its 20th year in business. A customer appreciation party is planned for Saturday, Aug. 10. The event from 6-8 p.m. will feature a cookout from Cornerstone Bank, live music from the George Brothers and many prizes and giveaways.
“[Guests] just need to bring their lawn chairs and sit and listen to the George Brothers,” she said.
The convenience store, gas station and shopping outlet was built from scratch, Usrey said.
“It is a good location. Business just keeps growing as the years go by,” she said. “We have a lot of local customers, then it’s a bit of a tourist attraction, too. Then Bikes, Blues & Barbecue is our biggest deal of the year, so that’s always huge.”
Chana’s has nine employees, both full and part time. There are seven fuel pumps, which offer regular gasoline as well as diesel and off-road fuel.
But there’s much more to Chana’s than just gasoline. Inside you’ll find everything from snacks to full meals to retail clothing.
“Probably in the past 10 years, we’ve kind of expanded into more retail clothing and hats,” she said.
Chana’s has added new pumps outside, but has not expanded the building itself, Usrey said.
When she talks about starting her business 20 years ago, Usrey said it was just her from the beginning.
“I wasn’t married at that time,” she said. “I married a year later.”
Chana and Justin Usrey have two sons, Kenny and Darren.
She says her husband, sons and her parents have been a wonderful “support team” over the past 20 years.
Usrey, then Chana Comer, graduated from Huntsville High School, then earned a degree in agribusiness from the University of Arkansas.
“I went to college. My plan was to go into marketing,” she said.
Then, she thought more about that field at highways 23 and 12, a spot seen by thousands headed to Eureka Springs, Beaver Lake and other locations.
“I thought it would be a good place and I could be self-employed, which was great,” she said. “And that’s how it happened.”
Usrey said she’s happy the business has made it 20 years.
“Definitely. Being self-employed is good and bad. There have been times that I’ve considered selling it, but I haven’t yet,” she said.
Regular summer hours at Chana’s Corner are from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
