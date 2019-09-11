by Rod Harrington
Record Reporter
The Ozark Hill Hikers Walking Club in Bella Vista will host 5K and 10K walks that will take in the residential streets, the school complex and historic Main Street in Huntsville on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The public is invited to attend, according to John Golden with the club.
“Come walk with us for fun, fitness, and friendship. The club has planned the routes to showcase the city of Huntsville,” Golden stated.Registration will take place at the gazebo at the Main Street Memorial Park. The walks will begin at 9 a.m. and are expected to last until 3 p.m.
A fee of $2 per person will be collected to cover costs. “The fee also includes water, snacks, and a raffle ticket. Walks must be completed by 3 p.m. Each registered walker will be given written directions and a map to follow the walk routes planned by the club,” Golden said. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Pets are welcome but must leashed at all times.
Strollers and wheelchairs may be used on the 5K walk, but not on the 10K.
“The walk has been published in the national publication of the AVA (ava.org), America’s walking club, so there will be walkers from other states as well as Arkansas on Saturday. The Ozark Hill Hikers is a chapter of the AVA,” Golden stated.
There are more than 300 AVA clubs throughout the United States.
Events like the one planned in Huntsville “occur throughout the year all over the United States. Walks are laid out by club members with easy to follow directions and maps. Historic and scenic sites are chosen for walkers to explore new areas of the country,” he wrote.
In 2019, The Ozark Hill Hikers have walked in Eureka Springs, Bentonville, Pea Ridge, Lake Fayetteville, the city of Fayetteville, Cato Springs and Orange Beach, Ala.
For further information, call Pat Golden at 479-381-9366 or pa4golden@gmail.com .
For more on the club, visit www.sites.google.com/site/bvozarkhillhikers.
