Head Start in Huntsville closes doors

Head Start of Northwest Arkansas has closed its Huntsville facility, although some children continue to be served in Madison County.
Executive Director Susan Templeton said in an email to The Record that the local facility was “modified.”
“The Huntsville Head Start/Early Head Start program has been modified to meet the needs of the community,” she wrote on Monday. “The community data and family survey results show children ages 3-5 are being served by the public school pre-K program.”
Templeton said Head Start still operates in Madison County via a home-based program.
“Families with children ages 6 weeks to 3 years will continue to be served by Northwest Arkansas Head Start in an Early Head Start home-based program. Families can apply for the Early Head Start home-base program at www.nwaheadstart.org.”
The Huntsville facility at 197 West St., was closed last week, with a variety of toys and other items outside the building. A phone call to the local Head Start facility went unanswered.
Head Start is for low-income families in the region. Head Start of Northwest Arkansas is headquartered in Bentonville.
The Pre-K program is held at the Huntsville Primary School. A spokeswoman said 60 kids in three classes are served at the school.
According to www.benefits.gov, “Head Start is a federal program that promotes the school readiness of children from birth to age 5 from low-income families by enhancing their cognitive, social, and emotional development.
“Head Start programs provide a learning environment that supports children’s growth in many areas such as language, literacy, and social and emotional development.”
According to www.nwaheadstart.org, “Our licenses are issued by the State of Arkansas Department of Health & Human Services Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education.”
Head Start was first funded in 1967, according to the website. In 1970, “the Benton, Carroll and Madison County Community Action Agencies were combined into one agency and the name changed to the Office of Human Concern. Head Start remained under the umbrella of the Office of Human Concern until 1982.”
Northwest Arkansas Head Start Human Services, Inc. (NWAHSHS) serves more than 500 families in northwest Arkansas.
“Geographically, we serve Benton, Carroll and Madison counties in the far northwest corner of Arkansas. Within the three county areas there are 10 local program sites: Bentonville, Berryville, Decatur, Gentry, Green Forest, Huntsville, Pea Ridge, Rogers-Hallie Martin, Rogers-Arkansas Street and Siloam Springs. Madison County also provides a home-based program to accommodate the needs of rural families.”
In 1966, the Economic Opportunity Agency of Benton County, Inc., “applied for funding to provide Head Start services to low-income families in Benton County. At the same time, the Economic Opportunity Agency of Carroll and Madison counties applied for funding to provide Head Start services to their communities.”
