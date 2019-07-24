While terms like branch, ward, stake and bishop may seem unrelated and unfamiliar to most people, they have special significance to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Recently, the Huntsville congregation went from a branch to a ward. The Huntsville congregation is part of the Springdale Arkansas Stake, which is comprised of 10 congregations in Washington and Madison counties and a small part of Benton County.
Rick Bertrand, who has served as branch president at Huntsville over the past four years, noted that the change to a ward “had been a long time coming” and one that was much anticipated. He was released from his assignment as branch president with a vote of thanks by the congregation during the reorganization meeting.
Branch presidents and bishops are lay ministers who have regular occupations to support their families. Called by Stake President Alan Gauldin to serve as the bishop of the Huntsville Ward is Dustan Clark of Goshen. He works as the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Extension Poultry Veterinarian in the University of Arkansas Poultry Science Department. Clark had previously served as a high counselor for the Springdale Arkansas Stake.
Clark acknowledged Diana, his wife of 37 years, for her encouragement and support.
“I am truly excited for these changes,” he said. “I am also humbled and honored that the Lord has the confidence in me to call me to this position.”
Clark will be assisted by two counselors, Jerry Elmore and Tyler Dotson, who had also been counselors to Bertrand.
A church boundary realignment enabled the change from branch to ward after members residing in the Elkins School District were reassigned to the Huntsville Ward from the Fayetteville 1st Ward.
