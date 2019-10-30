Ad-hoc group studies details of animal shelter

An ad-hoc committee of the Huntsville City Council met last week to iron out details about how a new temporary animal shelter will be run.
The council recently voted to build the facility at the city’s industrial park site off of Amanda Place. The ad-hoc group was tasked with deciding where on the property the facility will be built, how it will be operated and how the animals will be cared for.
Councilor Stephen Ford, who heads up the group, has said the city’s Animal Control Officer Amanda Blake has offered to care for the animals. Others have suggested that a group of volunteers could assist her.
Also attending the meeting last week were City Clerk Janice Smith, Planning Director Jennifer Thomas, Police Chief Todd Thomas, City Councilor Pat Grubbs, Water Department employee Sean Davis and Public Works Supervisor Josh Murr.
Jennifer Thomas presented committee members animal ordinances from Fairfield Bay near Little Rock. Thomas called the detailed outline “a starting point” for Huntsville, which also has updated its animal ordinance. The new ordinance will get a third reading at the November City Council meeting.
Thomas said the Fairfield Bay facility “holds a lot more [animals] than we ever would.”
Ford asked committee members to take the Fairfield Bay rules and regulations home for further study and to see if any items can be added to what Huntsville already has written into its new animal ordinance.
The ad-hoc group also looked over the official job description of the city’s animal control officer, which currently says nothing about caring for animals at a holding facility.
The group said Blake needs to become certified with the state, which someone can do on the Internet. Jennifer Thomas said having the ACO certified would “take a lot of liability off the city.”
Todd Thomas stressed that anyone in the city having issues with animals needs to call the police department, not Blake directly.
The city council earlier this month also renewed its contract with Paws and Claws Pet Shelter to pay $180 per animal taken to the shelter, and can only take 10 per month. A facility in Carroll County has proposed taking dogs from Madison County that have been in the temporary shelter for more than three days, though nothing has formally been signed between the group and the city.
Councilors Niki Rowland and Leslie Evans voiced concerns at the last council meeting that there was no plan in place for operation of the kennels, and wanted one to be worked out before building began.
Todd Thomas said he would invite a board member from Unconditional Love Pet Rescue on Stoppel Road in Eureka Springs to this week’s meeting of the ad-hoc committee.
Unconditional Love works with Carroll County and the towns of Green Forest and Berryville, Todd Thomas said.
According to the group’s website, “We are committed to helping abandoned, neglected and abused pets; finding loving homes; and educating the public about responsible pet ownership with a strong emphasis on spaying and neutering.”
Also, “We are a virtual shelter, meaning all of our pets are pulled from over crowded (sic) shelters and animal control facilities, who due to lack of space and overwhelming volume are forced to euthanize thousands of healthy, adoptable pets each year. ...”
The website says, “The pet is treated for any medical needs, is brought up to date on all vaccinations and is spayed or neutered. The pet is then socialized and assessed by our behaviorist. When the animal has been determined healthy and socialized, it is placed for adoption.”
Unconditional Love works “with families throughout the northeast, focusing on New England, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maine and Vermont. We also adopt to Maryland, Virginia and any state that we have someone interested in one of our pets.”
The ad-hoc group planned to meet at 3:30 p.m. this Wednesday, if a representative of Unconditional Love Pet Rescue can attend at that time.
