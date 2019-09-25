The operator of a trading post in Marble who had pleaded not guilty in August to an illegal dumping charge, reversed course during a Sept. 19 hearing and decided to plead guilty after all, a court official said Monday.
Vic Myers operates the trading post property as part of The Promise, a local ministry known as a place where folks can trade goods – and sometimes even receive free items, he has said.
While appearing in Huntsville District Court for his scheduled Sept. 19 trial date, Myers lodged a guilty plea, said Carmen Watkins, the chief district court clerk.
On Aug. 1, his first of two court appearances, Myers had pleaded “absolutely not guilty” to a charge of operating an illegal dumping site. Complaints about the property alleging excessive waste, clutter and mosquito problems date back at least as far as 2017, according to the Record’s newspaper archives. The Boston Mountain Solid Waste District had contended the property didn’t appear to be an organized business so much as an “open dumping of waste for some unknown purpose.”
Myers has defended himself in the past by describing the trading post as a yard-sale-like place that gives away free food weekly to those “low on finances.” He even brought a few character witnesses to his Aug. 1 court arraignment, where some of them told the Record after the hearing that Myers had provided them affordable showers, free food and sold them appliances at discounted prices.
Watkins said the court waived a $380 fine during Myers’ Sept. 19 sentencing on the condition he clean up the property within 60 days and keep it clean by the time of a scheduled Dec. 19 review hearing.
Either way, he must pay $120 in court costs, she said. If he fails to comply and is assessed the fine in December, he would owe the court $500 total.
