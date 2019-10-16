A couple negotiated guilty pleas to theft-related charges and received probation last week in Madison County Circuit Court.
Jessica Dawn Jones, 30, and Jesse Carl Jones, 30, were accused of stealing in excess of $25,000 while working at Huntsville Lumber Co.
They were arrested in December 2018 and pleaded not guilty in February 2019.
Jessica Jones was sentenced to 120 months’ probation for 37 criminal counts. She must pay restitution of $25,145.24 and she was fined $2,500.
According to conditions of probation for Jones, she was found guilty of three counts of felony theft of property; felony accomplice to forgery; felony accomplice to theft of property; felony forgery; three counts of second-degree forgery; three counts of misdemeanor theft of property; seven counts of fraudulent use of a credit card; six counts of fraudulent use of a credit card; four counts of theft of property misdemeanor; and five counts of accomplice to theft of property.
If Jones violates any of her conditions for probation, she faces up to 98 years in state prison and a fine of up to $110,000.
Jesse Jones entered a guilty plea to 11 charges and was given 72 months probation. He was ordered to pay restitution of $9,526.50 and he was fined $1,000.
He was found guilty of felony accomplice to theft of property; felony second-degree accomplice to forgery; felony fraudulent use of a credit card; felony second-degree forgery; misdemeanor theft of property; misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit card and five counts of misdemeanor accomplice to theft of property.
If he violates any of the conditions of probation, he could face up to 16 years in state prison and a fine of up to $40,000.
According to an affidavit for a warrant for Jessica Jones, police were contacted by Huntsville Lumber Co. in July 2018 with a report that Jessica and Jesse Jones had stolen $27,233.87 through fraud, forgery, theft and payroll fraud.
According to the affidavit, $1,683.91 is suspected to have been stolen through credit card fraud or the unauthorized use of a company credit card; $9,800 through the theft of deposits; $14,648.76 through check fraud; $650 through a forged check; and $366.96 through payroll fraud.
The couple was accused of making a $1,207.25 purchase at C&S Pawn in Springdale and $4,000 toward the purchase of an ATV at Fayetteville Scooter. The report states that around the time of the purchase from C&S Pawn, Jessica Jones allegedly “posted on Facebook a diamond ring,” and that the memo line of the check written to Fayetteville Scooter said it was for a 4-wheeler for the owner of Huntsville Lumber; however, the owner reported that they didn’t authorize the check, nor did they receive the vehicle.
Another check for $6,900 was written by Jessica Jones to Jesse Jones for the “purchase of a tractor” for the business owner, but the owner reported not receiving it and not authorizing that purchase, either.
The affidavit also accused Jessica Jones of withdrawing $1,000 from the company’s bank account at Arvest without managerial approval, and for failing to deposit $8,800 into the account when she claimed to do so.
