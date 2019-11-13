Church Street Bar & Grill abruptly closes down

The owners of Church Street Bar & Grill in Huntsville have decided to close the restaurant and bar.
The eatery, located at 103 Church Ave., featured a restaurant, bar and live music. Recently, a former storage building was renovated into a special-events space.
Church Street opened in March of this year.
Owners Brad and Vicki Hathorn posted the following on Facebook last week.
“Church Street Bar and Grill would like to thank all our loyal customers you have been wonderful over the last 8 months, but due to personal circumstances we will be closing to the public effective immediately,” the message read.
“I am sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. We will still have the facility open for private parties and events. If you have a birthday, Christmas party or any other event, please contact us and we would love to work with you. This has been a hard decision but the right one for our family. Thanks again Brad and Vicki.”
Brad Hathorn is employed at Springdale Tractor. He said last Thursday that being at both places got to be too much.
“It was a hard decision, but I think it was the right decision for us,” he said by telephone.
“I couldn’t spend the time there that I needed to and spending time here at my other job. I had to make the decision on which one to stay with and I chose the one that made a whole lot more money,” he said.
Hathorn said he would consider offers if someone wanted to purchase the facility. The Hathorns spent considerable time and money to renovate the eatery. It formerly housed the JamDot Chill Spot.
“I would sell the place, absolutely. Everything’s for sale in my world,” Hathorn said.
For now, Church Street will be used for private events.
“Right now we’re going to do some parties and stuff like that. It was just more than I could handle and do what I was doing.”
A lot of people responded on Facebook, saying things such as “Oh no! I’m so sorry, hate to hear that. We love it there,” “You guys had good food and a nice place” and “So sad to hear this. We will miss the good food and people.”
Church Street was a sponsor in September of the annual Bikes, Blues & Barbecue, which drew thousands of motorcyclists to Madison County. Church Street was an official stop for one of the annual Poker Runs as part of BB&B.
