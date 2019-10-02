Former adjutant general to seek District 82 seat

Former Adjutant General Mark Berry has announced his candidacy for House District 82, which includes portions of Crawford, Franklin and Madison counties.
District 82 currently is represented by Sarah Capp, who has announced she will not seek re-election in 2020. Instead, she will run for a new full-time district court position in Judicial District 7.
Berry, a Republican who was appointed adjutant general of the Arkansas National Guard in 2015, said in a news release that his seeking public office continues his mission to serve.
“My entire adult life has been spent in defense of our great country. I have received strong encouragement from state and local officials to consider running for state representative. After much prayer and consideration, I have determined this call, to continue public service, is a call I must answer,” the release said.
“Our shared conservative values that we hold so close in District 82 are under attack. We need leadership that will have the strength of conviction and conscience to defend those values. “
Berry also said growing more jobs in the district is important.
“As I look around District 82, I also see the need for continued job growth and the opportunities that those potential jobs will bring. I am committed to working with Gov. Asa Hutchinson as he works to bring more jobs to our state.”
Berry served more than 21 years active duty with the U.S. Air Force, then 24 years with the Air National Guard.
“Berry served in numerous assignments to include Presidentially Directed Special Projects and Programs with the Department of Energy and Department of Defense Special Projects and Testing, Nevada Test Site (Area 51), Las Vegas, Nevada; Air Operations Officer for the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul South Korea; Flight Training Officer, USAF Officer Training School, Maxwell AFB, Alabama; assistant professor AFROTC, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; and four combat deployments in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, and New Dawn,” the release said.
Berry served in more than 10 foreign countries. He served as director of the Arkansas Military Department and adjutant general of the Arkansas National Guard.
He has been awarded the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, five Meritorious Service Medals, Joint Services Commendation Medal, eight Air Force Commendation Medals, Air Force Achievement Medal, and numerous other military awards and decorations to include the Arkansas Distinguished Service Medal presented by Hutchinson in August.
Berry received his undergraduate degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla., a graduate degree from Golden Gate University in San Francisco and is a graduate of Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.
Berry and his wife, Theresa, reside in Ozark and have two sons.
