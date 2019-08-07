Watson Primary garden program continues to grow

Huntsville, AR (72740)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.