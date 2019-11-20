Several hurt in three-vehicle crash

Several people were injured in a three-vehicle accident Sunday evening, according to the Huntsville Fire Department.
According to the department’s Facebook page, HFD “responded to a report of a three-vehicle accident collision with entrapment” Sunday. Todd Thomas, Huntsville Police chief, said the accident happened in front of Lew Thompson & Son Trucking on U.S. 412.
At the scene, “HFD personnel assisted Madison County EMS and Madison County Rescue with patient removal and packaging for transport from multiple vehicles.”
The Facebook page said, “Multiple patients were transported by MCEMS ambulances and one patient by Mercy Air Evac.”
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies, HPD officers and Arkansas State Police handled traffic control and assisted on scene.
Friday afternoon, HFD “responded to a report of a two-car motor vehicle collision with entrapment and one car on fire,” the HFD Facebook page said. That accident took place on Highway 23 South near Shipps Corner.
“On scene, HFD personnel determined that the car was not on fire and then assisted MCEMS and MCEMS Rescue members in removing one patient from the car and MCEMS transported him to the Huntsville Airport and transferred care to Air Evac.”
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the HPD and Arkansas State Police assisted on scene.
The ASP Troop L in Springdale said Monday it would not have a report of the accidents for several more days.
