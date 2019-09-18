Lawmakers question officials over farmers’ property taxes

District 82 State Rep. Sarah Capp said a meeting last week concerning poultry farmers’ property taxes was productive, not only for lawmakers but state officials, as well.
The Arkansas Assessment Coordination Department last year adjusted recommended rates for the assessments of typical chicken houses from $4.50 per square foot to $9 per square foot. The change was seen as a future hardship for poultry farmers in the state.
The Joint Performance Review Committee heard testimony last Wednesday from ACD officials, assessors and poultry farmers.
ACD Executive Director Bear Chaney testified that department officials spoke with industry appraisers and lenders to arrive at the value of $9 a square foot.
Chaney said the agency found poultry house values in Arkansas ranged from about $2 per square foot to $10 per square foot. The department for over two decades has recommended a value of $4.50.
“I think the purpose of that meeting was to look at the personal property assessment that had been sent out and the poultry assessment, and we accomplished that,” Capp said. “We got to hear from ACD, ask them some questions, got some feedback that took care of our concerns.”
Among the concerns, she said, was that the ACD did not involve lawmakers in the decision making.
“They didn’t come before the General Assembly. There are some things that we should have some input on ... these things were admitted during testimony. I think that was important, that we were able to flush out that issue.”
Capp said lawmakers heard not only from ACD officials, but also county assessors and farmers from around the state. Chaney said his agency heard from two lawmakers last year who questioned why assessment values varied by county.
Many county assessors sent out notices after the ACD changed its rates to $9 per square foot.
Madison County Assessor Will Jones said he was unable to attend last week’s meeting, but has kept in regular contact with Capp about the situation.
“As I understand it, it’s in my contract that I have to go by the ACD guidelines and if I don’t go by the guidelines, they’ll withhold our reappraisal funding,” he said.
Jones has not sent out reassessment notices in Madison County.
“I’ve put it off until 2020, which is the last year to do it, to see if there’s going to be any changes between now and the time we’ll have them on the books, which will be sometime early next year.”
Assessors have been unsure if the change to $9 is mandatory, or if any flexibility is possible, Capp said. ACD officials said last week they will send out a letter to assessors explaining the situation.
Jones said he is looking forward to receiving his letter for some clarification.
Jones said there are 329 poultry houses in Madison County.
One of those farms is run by the family of Melissa Fancher near Marble. She has contacted state officials and is pushing for a system that allows current operations to be grandfathered in at the previous rate.
Capp said, “There are some assessors across the state that didn’t send out the notices. Sebastian County testified that it cost them about $39,000 in manpower, postage and paper products,” a cost that will fall on the county.
Four or five lawmakers last year asked the ACD for information on the issue. Lawmakers met this summer with ACD officials.
“We didn’t get anywhere at that meeting,” she said.
“I think it [last week’s meeting] highlighted the issues and mistakes that have been made and the impact of it,” she said.
“I think everybody’s aware of the issue and we’re going to see what they’re going to do with that. They promised that they would send out a letter within 10 days to the assessors, telling them they have the freedom to choose their valuation and do what they want without being threatened with noncompliance or the turnback credits being withheld,” she said.
“That’s what the assessors, from my understanding, have been waiting for because they’ve not been given that reassurance that they can go out on their own. They’ve indicated in the testimony that they would do that [send letter] within a 10-day period.”
Capp said last week’s meeting was productive, but more work remains.
“I just think yesterday was the beginning of resolving some things. I hope it works out for our farmers and those that own the poultry houses.”
Jones previously told the Record that the valuation of contracted poultry houses will increase by 10 percent each year over the next 10 years, which will be collected starting in 2021.
“The values that we send out are a starting point for assessors to use,” Chaney told the lawmakers, according to an article in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. “They can look at that and they have to look at their counties to see if those values are good or bad. They have their discretion to look at that and see where they think they need to go.”
Little River County chicken farmer Cody Gallagher testified last week that the valuations on poultry houses were unrealistic in smaller counties. Capp previously told the Record that a poultry house in Washington County should not be assessed the same as one in Madison County.
Capp has announced that she will not seek reelection to the House, but will instead seek a full-time district court position to serve in Johnson and Franklin counties.
