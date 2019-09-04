County fair draws 6,000-plus

At least 6,000 people attended last week’s Madison County Fair, according to board President Greg Taylor.
That total only includes Wednesday through Saturday attendance. Many more came through the gates Sunday through Tuesday when there was no admission charged.
“We had more than that [6,000] because we had Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, too. But the four nights that they charge, we had somewhere around 6,000,” Taylor said.
The carnival was open Wednesday through Saturday.
“It was really big on Friday night. Friday and Saturday night, there was very little difference,” he said.
Taylor said this year’s fair had 3,118 entries in the Exhibition Building from 307 people. There also were 730 entries in livestock with 114 exhibitors.
This year’s feeder sale brought a total of $78,450. Kathryn Fancher had the grand champion steer, which sold for $3,500.
“Some people think we’re down. We had one really good year two or three years ago. It was a record sale,” Taylor said. “That sale was $20,000 or $30,000 above any other time we ever had. Now we’re just back to kind of normal.”
Taylor also said more volunteers are needed each year at the fair.
“You never have enough volunteers. I mean, you get by, but sometimes you need more,” he said.
Anyone interested in being a volunteer can contact Taylor or another board member.
Mother Nature also helped last week with cooler temperatures.
“It was really a nice week. We couldn’t have had much better weather. It could have been 100 degrees,” Taylor said.
Last Wednesday featured the sheep show and swine show for area youth. Poultry entries were judged as well. The exhibit buildings and country store were open throughout the week. Extension Homemakers’ Demonstration of Heritage Skills also were held.
A gospel quartet from the Madison County Cowboy Church performed in the arena Wednesday night. The quartet combined rock and blues to showcase its gospel music.
The always-popular Kids Night was held on Thursday night. Thursday also featured the dairy cow and dairy goat shows.
Senior citizens had access to the fair on Friday morning, which also featured the market goat show. The Kingston 4-H hosted the Olympic Games Friday evening while youngsters in the show arena took part in the Kiddie Tractor Pull. Junior high and high school students participated in the junior/senior tractor driving contest.
Adults Friday night had their chance to show animals during the Adult Showmanship. Many were parents of children who had shown the animals during the week.
Saturday featured poultry judging and livestock judging contests. The 4-H Puller Chain Auction was held, along with the awards program.
The Junior Livestock Premium Sale was held, as was the Lumberjack Contest in the arena.
The Northwest Arkansas District Fair will be Sept. 15-21 in Harrison, with the Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock Oct. 11-20.
