A new job for circuit judge, District 4, Division 8, has drawn five candidates for the March 3 Primary Election.
Mieka Hatcher, Brian Hogue, Conrad Odom, Tim Snively and Diane Warren seek the position, which was created by the Arkansas Legislature last year.
A runoff between the top two vote-getters, if needed, will be held in the General Election on Nov. 3.
The District 8 judge will hear 50 percent of all juvenile court cases in Washington and Madison counties, with the other 50 percent being heard by the judge in Division 3. Incumbent Judge Stacey Zimmerman will face challenger Robert Depper III for the Division 3 seat.
Hatcher, 48, of Fayetteville, since 1998 has been a deputy prosecutor in the 4th District. She currently serves as chief deputy prosecutor.
Hatcher earned her law degree at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.
Hogue, 38, of Fayetteville, worked with Wright, Lindsey & Jennings in Little Rock before joining his brother in 2011 to create the Hogue Law Firm in Fayetteville.
Hogue is the city attorney for Goshen. He earned his law degree at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Odom, 54, of Fayetteville, has practiced law for 27 years with the Odom Law Firm. He served on the Fayetteville City Council and Fayetteville School Board.
Odom earned his law degree at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.
Snively, 55, of Fayetteville, has practiced law for 22 years. He served on the Arkansas Supreme Court Committee on Professional Conduct.
Snively earned his law degree at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.
Warren, 56, of Fayetteville, is a former attorney ad litem (appointed to act on behalf of a child in a lawsuit) and is chairwoman-elect of the Juvenile Justice and Child Welfare Section of the Arkansas Bar Association. She has been selected to author an updated version of the Domestic Relations Handbook.
Warren has operated her Warren Law Firm since 2012. She earned her law degree at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind.
Elections in Arkansas for judges are nonpartisan. Runoffs will be on the Nov. 3 General Election.
The new judge will take office Jan. 1.
Circuit judges serve six-year terms. Their pay in 2019 was increased to $172,298 a year.
Early voting will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 18, and run through Monday, March 2, at the Madison County Courthouse. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
The five voting centers in Madison County will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on March 3. The voting centers will be at Hindsville First Baptist Church, Huntsville Missionary Baptist Church, the Kingston Community Building, the St. Paul Community Building and the Wesley Community Building.
A registered Madison County voter can cast a ballot at any of the vote center, regardless of where they live.
