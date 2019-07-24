County clerk: office still awaiting equipment funds

Madison County Clerk Tamitha Blocker updated the quorum court last Monday on funding for new election equipment.
The Arkansas Legislature has approved over $8 million for 21 counties that need new equipment, including Madison County. The money was to be transferred July 1 to the County Voting System Grant Fund, but so far the money has not been moved.
Blocker said Secretary of State John Thurston will host a meeting on July 31 with the counties awaiting money. Blocker will attend the meeting.
“We have received many questions in our office concerning the disbursement of the funds: the purchase of the equipment, the timing of events, etc.,” Thurston wrote in a letter to the counties.
Blocker told the court that Thurston’s office “has been sitting on go on this since July 1,” though the office is still waiting to hear about the release of those funds.
The delay in getting the new equipment is hurting Madison County, Blocker said.
“It’s going to put us under an extremely tight time frame to implement all this,” Blocker said. The primary election for next year is planned for March 3. “We were really hoping that we’d have the summer months to work on it because it’s generally less busy in our office during that time, but it just didn’t work out that way.”
Blocker said neither she nor Thurston’s office knew why the money has not been transferred.
In other business at last Monday’s meeting:
• Travis Dotson gave an update on a nonprofit group that wants to help extend working hours for the veteran services office from one day a week to 2.5 days a week.
The 501(c)(3) nonprofit should be completed soon, Dotson said, then people can begin making contributions, which will be tax-deductible.
“We haven’t taken any money because we want them to get the tax credit. We should hit the ground running in another week or two,” Dotson said last Monday.
• The court approved a memorandum of understanding with Washington County. The agreement is pending a review by Madison County Attorney Billy Allred.
The agreement concerns Washington County’s new Crisis Stabilization Unit at its jail. Madison County would pay $40 a day for a maximum of three days if a local prisoner is deemed a good fit for the unit.
Madison County pays Washington County $62 per day to house local inmates in the regular jail.
• The court heard from the new EMS director and fire services coordinator about what he wants to do for rural areas.
Keith Edmonds told the court he has 20 years in rural medicine and 14 years as a fire services coordinator in another county. He said he’s working to lower ISO (Insurance Services Office) ratings for rural, volunteer fire departments, which in turn would lower insurance prices for homeowners in the fire districts.
“There’s some things that we can do ... to assist not only our departments but the people that live in those areas as far as the cost for their home insurance,” he told the court. “I think that we can lower some of those costs just with the information I’ve received recently.”
Edmonds said his two priorities are to take care of the people in Madison County and take care of the employees who are providing the care.
“I will support them in every manner possible,” he said of county personnel.
Edmonds said he was just approved by Arkansas Children’s Hospital to conduct a pediatrics emergency respiratory class for 15 first responders. The class will be held in Madison County.
“I’m really excited to bring in some education activities here in our community and our county that we may not have actively had in the past.”
Edmonds said the state has sent $18,116.60 to the county to offset expenses for trauma services. That’s money the county will not have to find.
“I’m trying to look out for my money as well as your money and the people of this county,” Edmonds said.
Following the meeting, County Judge Frank Weaver said Edmonds will be an asset to the county.
“I think it will continue to build a solid relationship between all the fire departments and more effectively serve the residents of Madison County in each fire district,” he said of having Edmonds as coordinator. “I think the training is going to be beneficial to all those out there.”
Weaver serves with the Kingston Fire Department. Like other rural fire departments, Kingston faces challenges with personnel.
“The problem we have with volunteer fire departments is finding enough people to volunteer,” Weaver said. “Kingston’s average age is above 60, so we have very few that’s under that age. It’s difficult to maintain enough people out there to do that. What you wind up having is sometimes there’ll be very limited response or maybe not even any response if people are working. That’s why there’s a mutual agreement between fire departments.”
• The court approved several resolutions so a Rural Services Block Grant could be submitted for the Kingston Volunteer Fire Department. Grant Coordinator Catherine Baker with the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District will submit the $75,000 grant application before Aug. 8. If approved, the money would be used to purchase equipment.
The grant money comes from the federal government’s Housing and Urban Development.
• Weaver and justices of the peace had a brief discussion about the county’s subdivision ordinance. Last month, Weaver asked the JPs to read the ordinance and come up with questions they wished to ask. Several on Monday said they misunderstood the judge.
JP Larry Garrett said he understood that Weaver would set a meeting time.
“I think I asked for feedback to see if you wanted to have a meeting,” Weaver said on Monday. The judge said he would set a meeting time for when the ordinance can be discussed.
JP Patti Shinn asked, “if we can’t enforce it why have it? Why have something on the books that you can’t enforce?”
JP T.W. Dotson said he wants the ordinance to set a minimum lot size and require post septic inspections on new construction.
Weaver said he hopes the meeting can be held in the first couple of weeks of August.
