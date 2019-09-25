Church Street to be part of Saturday poker run

A poker run at this year’s Bikes, Blues & Barbecue will make a stop at Church Street Bar & Grill in Huntsville.
The annual motorcycle rally is set for Wednesday through Sunday of this week. A poker run will take place on Friday with bikers heading south on Highway 23 to Ozark, then over to Van Buren and back to Fayetteville using Highway 59.
Saturday’s poker run will include five stops, with Church Street being number four. Bikers will visit 2 Wheels On The Pig Trail in Eureka Springs before stopping in Huntsville. Then bikers will head to Mojo’s Pints & Pies in Fayetteville for the run’s final stop.
In a poker run, each biker draws a playing card at each of the five stops. After the five stops, the biker with the best poker hand wins the top prizes.
James Quinton with Chapter 2866 of the International Association of Fire Fighters in Fayetteville, coordinator of the poker run, said Church Street owner Brad Hathorn wanted to be part of this year’s event.
“They contacted us asking to be a sponsor for the poker run,” Quinton said. “We do two poker runs every year for Bikes, Blues & Barbecue. The poker run belongs to Bikes, Blues & Barbecue and we facilitate it for them.”
Sponsors cover the cost of prizes, Quinton said.
Hathorn said Church Street will bring in more staff for this week. Bands will perform Thursday through Saturday.
Music on Thursday is scheduled from about 5:30 p.m. and will go until 9:30 p.m. On Friday, the music will be offered from 1-10 p.m. while music on Saturday will be from 1-11 p.m.
“The firefighters’ poker run, they raise a lot of money for some good charities for Bikes and Blues,” Hathorn said.
“I just think it’s important that we get involved, not just for our business but for the community. To bring these people in and get all those bikers in here and get all those different people to see Huntsville, to see the shops on the square and let them know we’re a good place for them to come to on their way through.”
Church Street this week will also be a stamp stop for bikers who receive a stamp book. Prizes are available for those with the most stamps.
“I am looking forward to it and trying to get prepared,” Hathorn said.
“We’ll have extra staff this week and we’ll cut the menu. We’re going to have pulled pork and brisket and we’re going to have shrimp boils.”
Hathorn said, “We’ve moved a big new smoker in, huge smoker we’ve got set up outside now to accommodate all the smoking we’re going to be doing.”
Hathorn said the city may close part of Church Avenue near the restaurant on Saturday for the hundreds of motorcycles that are expected.
The firefighters will send out people to each stop to write down which card is drawn and will stamp a rider’s paper.
“We always start at Baum Stadium [Fayetteville] in the mornings and we end at Mojo’s Pints and Pies in Fayetteville. It’s about a 150-mile ride this year.”
The first bike will leave Fayetteville at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, with the last bike out at 10 a.m. The riders have to be at Mojo’s by 6 p.m. Bikers are not limited by how much time they spend at sponsors.
“Like when they get over to Huntsville, if they want to get out and walk and stretch their legs, or we encourage them to eat while they’re at one of the stops, see what’s around the town we’re visiting.”
Quinton said a lot of work goes into the poker run each year.
“We change it around every year. We don’t want to do the same route every year, but we always want to start in Fayetteville and end in Fayetteville,” he said. “We try to find nice, scenic routes that the riders would enjoy.”
Around 800 riders will take part in the two poker runs this weekend, Quinton said. The larger group will be on Friday.
“Saturday is usually the more local people. On Friday we get a lot of out-of-towners that come in for Bikes, Blues & Barbecue. They ride the Friday route because they might head home on Saturday.”
The firefighters have learned what works best for the riders.
“We’ve been doing this for 18 years now, so we’ve kind of gotten it down to a science,” Quinton said. Quinton has been a Fayetteville firefighter for 21 years.
The firefighters will give a percentage of the $25 it costs to get a poker hand to BB&B. The rest will go into the firefighters’ charitable contribution fund.
Quinton said the firefighters group gives out 25-30 scholarships per semester, sends children who have been burned to a special camp, sponsors firefighters to help with Special Olympics, pays for special training in mental health and fitness programs, and more.
Since 2000, Bikes, Blues & Barbecue has generated over $2 million for local non-profits, according to its website. A spokeswoman with the organization said about 123,000 motorcycles were at last year’s event.
“Bikes, Blues and Barbecue is the world’s largest charity motorcycle rally that benefits women, children and the under-served members of the Northwest Arkansas community,” the website says.
For more information about the firefighters group, visit www.iafflocal2866.org. For details on Bikes, Blues & Barbecue, visit https://bikesbluesandbbq.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.