The St. Paul Town Council last week passed two ordinances concerning the first-ever sales tax in the community.
Mayor Nina Selz said the council approved an ordinance to levy the 2 percent sales tax, and another ordinance to place the issue on the March Primary Election ballot.
Selz provided information about the tax to Madison County Clerk Tamitha Blocker. The Madison County Election Commission on Friday approved the tax to be on the ballot.
“I’ll be bringing the information into Tamitha tomorrow because the commission meets on Friday,” Selz said of last week’s meeting.
The council used Friday, Eldredge & Clark law firm in Little Rock to prepare the ordinances.
Selz previously said, “If the bid is successful, collection of tax monies would commence in less than three months from the time of published election results.”
Selz previously said, “The town’s operating revenue currently comes from the county, state, utility franchise fees, and donations. In the 2018 calendar year, the amount accrued in the town’s General Fund account was $17,957.12, of which $986.98 was received from Madison County and $12,173.10 from the state. The town employs one part-time person (recorder/treasurer). The other elected officials (mayor and council members) do not receive pay or stipends.”
Selz said that at the last election, there were 55 registered voters in the community, which had a population of 113 in the 2000 U.S. Census.
St. Paul currently does not have a sales tax. Plans announced by Dollar General to open a store there brought the issue forth in July.
Selz said a local sales tax could “help us with expenses here.”
Current places of business in St. Paul include the Snack Shack, Ahart’s Grocery and Kimball’s Grocery store. Ahart’s is the only place in town that sells gasoline.
Crystal Ghassemi, spokeswoman for Dollar General, said, “At this time, our store under construction on Highway 23 in St. Paul, Arkansas does not have plans to offer fuel.” Selz said about the Dollar General under construction, “They’ve got the walls up and they’ve got the ceiling in. It’s a real building now. It looks like a store.”
Not everyone in St. Paul will be allowed to vote on the sales tax issue in March, Blocker sad.
Only voters who reside in the incorporated city limits of St. Paul would be eligible to vote.
The council next will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, to pass the 2020 budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.