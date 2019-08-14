Huntsville School Board approves lot purchase

The Huntsville School Board voted on Monday to allow Superintendent Dennis Fisher to pursue talks toward the purchase of a lot adjacent to the St. Paul School.
The lot, which currently has a house that Fisher is said “is really in a state of disrepair,” is being offered to the district for $13,000. It joins the St. Paul campus on the south side.
Fisher said the house will be torn down and that purchasing the lot will give the district additional options for a Career and Technical Education facility to be constructed nearby. Voters passed a millage increase in May to go toward the construction of the facility and a larger CTE facility in Huntsville; an activity center in Huntsville; and air conditioning for the main gymnasiums in Huntsville and St. Paul.
Initially, plans had called for the St. Paul CTE facility to be constructed behind the campus’ gym. However, Fisher told the board on Monday, that could come with a much larger price tag.
“From what I understand, the septic system behind the existing gym is really in good function,” Fisher said. “We talked about putting the CTE facility there, and if we do that, we’re going to have to redo the whole septic system, and that could be a pretty huge expense.
“[The lot] will be, I think, a good buy.”
Board President Danny Thomas said with the purchase, there will be one more lot that adjoins the campus that is not owned by the district.
In other business at Monday’s meeting:
• The board voted to allow the district to lend an unused, outdated school bus to the Huntsville Fire Department for training purposes. Once the department is through with the bus, it will be returned to the district to be salvaged.
• The board approved the renewal of district property and vehicle insurance for the 2019-20 school year.
• The board approved the following resignations: Sarah Glenn, first-grade teacher; Devon Loth, St. Paul teacher; Brooke Torbitt, interpreter; Susan Cagle, Huntsville Intermediate Title I aide; Elizabeth Morris, Watson Primary food service cook/cashier; and Elias Zepeda, bus driver.
• The board approved the following hires: Ryan Smith, Huntsville High School teacher and coach; Hilda Ramirez, HHS Spanish teacher; Dusty Evans, first-grade teacher; Kendall Durham, St. Paul High School math teacher; Donna Faye Janeway, food service cook/cashier; Kendra Stroud, Huntsville Middle School cook/cashier; Julie Mason, WPS cook/cashier; Becky Ward, WPS cook/cashier; Dina Dillemore, HHS 245-day custodian; Dina Rose Lorene, HHS custodian; and Jackie Hancock, Nancy Reynolds, Matthew Seltzer and Ruth Zepeda, bus drivers.
