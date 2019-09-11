by Ellen Kreth
For the Record
State Rep. Sarah Capp announced Tuesday that she will not seek re-election next year for District 82 representative. Instead, she said that she will run for a new full-time district court position in Judicial District 7 serving Johnson and Franklin counties.
“In every decision I make I have always strived to put my family first. With my solo legal practice, my obligations as Franklin County’s public defender, and as serving state representative, my time at home with my family has been stretched thin,” she said in an emailed statement. “This is the right position for me and the right time in my life to seek it.”
Capp, who took office in January 2017, will serve the remaining two years on her term while seeking the district court position. The new judgeship begins January 2021. She said she made the decision over the weekend. “It was a family decision. Prayed a lot about it.”
