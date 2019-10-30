The filing period for those seeking public office in the 2020 elections will be next week.
The filing period for all races will be from noon on Nov. 4 to noon on Nov. 12, according to Madison County Clerk Tamitha Blocker.
The Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, March 3, with the General Election set for Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Candidates for city positions in the General Election will file on July 29.
Those running for federal offices, such as U.S. Senate, U.S. House and the presidency, along with Arkansas Supreme Court and circuit judge spots, will file with the Secretary of State’s office.
Anyone wishing to run as a candidate of either the Republican or Democratic parties need to file as such with the party secretary. They then will bring a receipt to the county clerk’s office to officially file for 2020 elections.
If filing as an independent, a person first needs to get necessary paperwork at the county clerk’s office.
One new position to be decided is circuit judge, District 4, Division 8, which currently has Mieka Hatcher, Brian Hogue, Diane Warren and Tim Snively as candidates.
All Madison County justices of the peace are up for reelection to two-year terms. Both constable positions will be on the ballot, as well as Janeal Yancey’s Zone 7 seat on the Huntsville School District, which is for five years.
Unopposed election spots will be on the November ballot, while contested races within parties will be in March. If runoffs from the Primary Election are needed, they will be held in November.
Also in March could be the issue of a first-time sales tax in the town of St. Paul.
A new state representative for District 82, which includes a part of Madison County, will be chosen. Incumbent Sarah Capp of Ozark has announced she will not seek reelection.
Blocker said she received the official word from the state about her job as county clerk and that of Judy Foster, the circuit clerk. Both took over when Faron Ledbetter (county) and Phyllis Villines (circuit) retired this summer. Those two had just won four-year seats, but it was unclear if the next election would be in 2020 or 2022.
Blocker said the state has decided that the county and circuit clerk elections will be in 2022. Blocker and Foster will not be eligible to run for the positions, Blocker said.
